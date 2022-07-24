After five years of hard-fought litigation, a story of duty-free fraud has gained a new chapter. Earlier this week, the Tel Aviv District Court approved findings made by the ICC Court of Arbitration Tribunal that indicate that two duty-free chains, Heinemann and James Richardson, secretly colluded in order to skew a 2013 tender for the operation of duty-free stores in Ben-Gurion Airport.

This is the latest development in an NIS 500 million suit launched against Heinemann by Alfa, the company’s partner in the 2013 tender. Justice Yehudit Shevach approved the ICC Tribunal’s findings indicating foul play, stating that she had “not found anything in Heinemann’s claims” which could set aside the tribunal’s findings.

“A considerable part of Heinemann’s claims rely on a wrong description of the factual background, and others are of an appellate nature despite the attempt to pass them off as relating to the prevention of opportunity to bring claims and evidence and would be regardless rejected even in an appeal,” she noted.

The tainted tender

In 2013, Alfa Duty Free and Heinemann entered into a partnership to bid for a duty-free concession at Ben-Gurion Airport, set to last for of 10 years. In that tender, only one other company submitted a bid: Australian duty-free operator James Richardson, which had held a position in the airport since 1988.

A duty-free shop belonging to the Dufry group in a departure lounge at Denpassar international airport in Bali, March 23, 2017. (credit: REUTERS)

In the final moments of the tender bidding, Heinemann insisted on reducing the tender bid from the $170m. agreed on with Alfa to $167m. – a move protested by Alfa and against the recommendation of its financial advisers. Shortly thereafter, James Richardson won the tender by submitting a bid of $169m.

This was a great outcome for James Richardson – the deal’s lifetime revenues are estimated at $4.5 billion-$5b. Later on in a 2017 tender, the company formed a partnership with Heinemann, and the Australian and German companies now have a jointly-run duty-free concession store at Ben-Gurion airport.

While it is not directly tied to any allegations made in Alfa’s suit, it is notable to mention that in 2018, Heinemann won a duty-free tender in Australia, which is set to last until 2029.

Suspecting foul play following the 2013 Ben-Gurion tender, Alfa launched a lawsuit against its former partner Heinemann, which has led to a series of damning findings against both companies involved in the bid rigging.

The forboding findings

DURING THE ARBITRATION, the ICC Tribunal found “compelling evidence of collusion” and concluded that Heinemann and James Richardson “had a strong motive to collude.” The tribunal ruled that the evidence presented to it creates “an unequivocal and clear picture that Heinemann and JR [James Richardson] coordinated on the amount of their bids in July 2013.”

James Richardson and Heinemann met as early as April 2013 to discuss the risks of overbidding, coordinating their bids via numerous under-wraps email exchanges, meetings in Hamburg and phone calls which took place just weeks before the tender’s deadline.

“It is more likely than not that, on July 10, 2013, [James Richardson’s senior official Garry Stock] disclosed that JR’s bid would be approximately $169m., and [key Heinemann family shareholder and top manager Gunnar Heinemann] agreed that the Alfa/Heinemann bid would be lower in order to help JR retain its concession,” the tribunal stated.

In its condemnation of Heinemann, the tribunal called attention to an April 30, 2013 meeting in Hamburg that it indicated was “the triggering event” for the saga: a “‘confidential chat’ about a concrete ‘opportunity.’”

That five-hour meeting, which Heinemann neglected to document during the suit proceedings, was held between senior officials and owners of Heinemann and James Richardson behind the backs of the Israeli Competition Authority and the Israeli Airports Authority.

At the arbitration hearing, Stock and Gunnar Heinemann provided false representation despite testifying under oath, claiming that the meeting was merely a courtesy visit, before admitting that the meeting also involved a discussion of the risks of “overbidding” or “crazy bidding” for family-owned companies such as theirs.

Stock also failed to disclose in his sworn evidence that a phone call took place between the two companies on July 10, claiming in a statement that they did not have any further contacts with Heinemann until the following year. When he tried to pass this contradiction off, claiming he had completely forgotten about the call, the tribunal squarely rejected the idea, calling it “far-fetched and implausible.”

The outcome

As a result of the collusion between Heinemann and James Richardson, Alfa’s right to fairly compete in the tender for the concession was breached, and Alfa was awarded tens of millions of dollars for its losses.

Alfa is also pursuing a claim for damages of NIS 500m. against James Richardson in the Tel Aviv District Court, alleging that the company obtained unjust enrichment because of its unlawful acts.

Heinemann and James Richardson are still operating the main duty-free store in Ben-Gurion Airport. This could be cause for concern, as they could potentially artificially lower their tax bill in Israel by diverting income from their joint venture to Heinemann’s wholesale operations abroad.

Regardless, this is a win for Alfa, as well as for those who wish to see fraud taken seriously by the Israeli legal system.

“When malicious global players, their senior officials or owners take advantage of the taxpayers and engage in unlawful competition, their behavior erodes the public confidence in government tenders,” stated an Alfa spokesperson. “Companies attempting to trick the Israeli public by tricking the tender system should be thoroughly investigated and held accountable for any acts of collusive tendering and fraud.”