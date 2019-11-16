Islamic Jihad vows to fire rockets at Polish-Israeli soccer match

Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] announced on Saturday it will fire rockets at Israel with the intention to disrupt the game planned between the Polish and Israeli national soccer teams.
The game between the Polish national team and the Israeli one is meant to take place at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem. The Polish team members are currently in the country and the game is meant to take place as planned.
The PIJ fired hundreds of rockets at Israel from Tuesday to Thursday, when a ceasefire was declared only for Hamas to fire rockets on Saturday night.
On Tuesday morning IDF forces eliminated PIJ leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata.