For the first time, all of the organizations working with Israelis in the Diaspora are coming together in one conference, at the initiative of the World Zionist Organization. They will meet with representatives of 30 Israeli communities throughout Europe at a unique and first-of-its-kind conference which will take place this month in the Netherlands.

“I am excited to lead this special initiative and to be a significant factor in charting the path of these communities – some of which are taking their first steps as a community – so that the State of Israel will be a central pillar of their identity,” said Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, head of the Department of Organization and Connection with Israelis Abroad of the World Zionist Organization.

The gathering will be held as part of a conference of leaders of Israeli communities in Europe and will include over 100 participants from 30 different communities from all over the continent, including Germany, England, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Austria, Holland, Sweden, Gibraltar, Norway, Portugal and more. Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai will also participate in the event.

The conference will convey professional content related to how an Israeli community can be built in the Diaspora, issues related to children’s education and building a relationship with Israel, as well as ways to teach the Hebrew language to Israeli children abroad. Other subjects will include the development of customs and traditions of an Israeli community in the Diaspora, activities during Israeli holidays and festivals, the integration of Judaism and Zionism and more. The lectures will be given by prominent professionals and academics. “The results of our research emphasized the power of the community in maintaining the relationship with Israel and helped us to be precise in the selection of the content and lecturers for the conference,” said Yehoshua Braverman.

The Diaspora Ministry, Mosaic United, the Community Institute, ICE and the Pincus Foundation are taking part in the conference, as well as representatives of Israeli communities that are considered to be “older” alongside representatives of “newer” communities or those that are about to be established. The representatives come from capital cities such as Berlin, London, Vienna, Amsterdam, Athens, Prague, Stockholm, Sofia and Budapest, and dozens of other cities from European countries.