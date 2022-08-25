The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

King of Morocco caught drunk in Paris on video

King Mohammed VI was apparently caught drunkenly stumbling in Paris in a viral video.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 01:26

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2022 01:27
MOROCCO’S KING MOHAMMED VI arrives at Élysée Palace in Paris during 2017. (photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER/REUTERS)
MOROCCO’S KING MOHAMMED VI arrives at Élysée Palace in Paris during 2017.
(photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER/REUTERS)

King Mohammed VI of Morocco was filmed in a drunken stupor in Paris on Wednesday night. 

The four-second-long video, which shows King Mohammed VI surrounded by security guards drunkenly stumbling around, went viral on social media. The King’s security attempted to stop the person who filmed the incident.

Who is King Mohammed VI?

Mohammed, 59, took the throne in 1999 at the age of 36 after the death of his father. 

Under Mohammed VI's leadership, Morocco and Israel reestablished diplomatic relations in 2020. Earlier this year, he recognized the country’s Jewish community last week as a component of national culture in a statement by the royal palace. 



Tags morocco social media Viral video
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by