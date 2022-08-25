King of Morocco caught drunk in Paris on video

King Mohammed VI of Morocco was filmed in a drunken stupor in Paris on Wednesday night.

A viral video of the King of #Morocco, #Mohammed_VI, while he was drunk in the streets of #Paris at night and his guards are preventing people from filming him. pic.twitter.com/DRP9IKOX5H — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) August 24, 2022

The four-second-long video, which shows King Mohammed VI surrounded by security guards drunkenly stumbling around, went viral on social media. The King’s security attempted to stop the person who filmed the incident.

Who is King Mohammed VI?

Mohammed, 59, took the throne in 1999 at the age of 36 after the death of his father.

Under Mohammed VI's leadership, Morocco and Israel reestablished diplomatic relations in 2020. Earlier this year, he recognized the country’s Jewish community last week as a component of national culture in a statement by the royal palace.