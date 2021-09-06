The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish leaders help Afghan refugees find asylum in Canada

“When some worrying events occur in the world, such as a situation in Afghanistan today, we, as the Jewish people, have no right to stand aside, " said EAJC Board Chairman Aaron G. Frenkel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 13:18
Afghan refugees who supported Canada's mission in Afghanistan are greeted before boarding a bus after arriving in Canada on a Canadian Forces CC-177 Globemaster transport plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada August 4, 2021. (photo credit: CPL RACHAEL ALLEN/CANADIAN FORCES CIOMBAT CAMERA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Afghan refugees who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan are greeted before boarding a bus after arriving in Canada on a Canadian Forces CC-177 Globemaster transport plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada August 4, 2021.
(photo credit: CPL RACHAEL ALLEN/CANADIAN FORCES CIOMBAT CAMERA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A group of 40 Afghan residents were granted asylum in Canada on Monday, with the help of Jewish community leaders.
The issue of asylum for 40 Afghan refugees was settled with the help of the Canadian Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.
The Ministry received letters from the former Minister of Justice and Minister of Immigration of Canada asking Tajikistan authorities to assist in providing assistance to Afghan refugees.
Chairman of the Board of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) Aaron G. Frenkel and Honorary President of the EAJC Alexander Mashkevich also reportedly made a great contribution to facilitating this process.
“When some worrying events occur in the world, such as a situation in Afghanistan today, we, as the Jewish people, have no right to stand aside, and if it is within our power to provide assistance to the victims, we feel our duty to come to the rescue. We are very glad that 40 people today regained their hope for a new life,” said EAJC Board Chairman Aaron G. Frenkel.
A woman follows a German policeman after disembarking from the last plane arriving with Afghan refugees via Tashkent at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, August 27, 2021. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS) A woman follows a German policeman after disembarking from the last plane arriving with Afghan refugees via Tashkent at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, August 27, 2021. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
Canada plans to resettle more than 20,000 vulnerable Afghans including women leaders, human rights workers and reporters to protect them from Taliban reprisals, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on August 13.
The effort is in addition to an earlier initiative to welcome thousands of Afghans who worked for the Canadian government, such as interpreters, embassy workers and their families, he told a news conference.
Reuters contributed to this report.


