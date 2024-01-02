Israeli gov't facing pressure to fast-track immigration for Bnei Menashe

The Israeli government faces pressure to fast-track the immigration of the Bnei Menashe community from India, following violence on Monday that claimed the lives of seven members during ongoing disturbances in northern India.

The community, which has been waiting for years to immigrate to Israel, is now seeking refuge in Israel as their safety in India becomes increasingly precarious.

Approximately 5,500 members of the Bnei Menashe community currently reside in India, waiting for the opportunity to start new lives in Israel.

The deaths of seven individuals, resulting from a missile strike near a synagogue, have underscored the urgency of their situation.

In response to the dire circumstances faced by the Bnei Menashe community, the Israeli government is facing calls for immediate action.

MKs speak on the urgency

MK Oded Forer, chairman of the Immigration, Absorption, and Integration Committee, emphasized the need to expedite their immigration, stating, "Israel is making a historical mistake by not promoting the immigration of the remaining members of this community in India."

Members of various political parties have expressed their support for the Bnei Menashe immigration. MK Penina Tamano stressed that Israel must establish a comprehensive support program for the community, covering individuals of all ages, and avoid steering them toward specific job sectors.

MK Shlomo Goatah proposed settling the community in agricultural communities rather than urban centers.

"The State of Israel needs to correct the historical injustice and absorb Bnei Menashe throughout the country," Goatah said.

The Foreign Affair Ministry has recommended a low-profile immigration process for Bnei Menashe to avoid criticism of interfering in India's internal affairs.

"We recommend their immigration to Israel, but in a low-profile manner to avoid criticism of interfering in India's internal affairs," Michal Vilertal, head of the Asia division at the foreign affair ministry, said. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will assist in every way with the community's immigration to Israel."

"We will support and assist in any way possible to facilitate the Sons of Manasseh community's immigration to Israel," the Jewish Agency said in a statement. "We need to prepare a suitable infrastructure for their absorption."

MK Moti Yogev said, "A government decision is needed to bring this community to Israel, and accordingly, all relevant government ministries and units will engage in the relevant absorption processes."