How to use the stress from the Israel-Hamas war to lose weight

The State of Israel is currently facing one of the most challenging periods in its history. With the threat of rockets and missiles looming amid the war with Hamas, millions of citizens find themselves in a constant state of fear.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are concerned for their family and loved ones serving on the front lines to defend Israel. Coping with the realities of this war has caused widespread stress and anxiety, which can contribute to weight gain.

Extended hours spent in front of the television, lack of physical activity, and emotional eating to find comfort all make it difficult to maintain a healthy diet. Additionally, the stress-induced lack of sleep experienced over the past two weeks can lead to obesity. Less sleep means fewer calories burned while awake.

When we are stressed, hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline flood our bodies to keep us alert and tense. It doesn't matter if the pressure stems from red alert sirens, fear of security incidents near the border, or uncertainty about the duration and intensity of the fighting in Gaza. These stress hormones can have mental and physical effects, ranging from panic and anxiety attacks to sleep disturbances and weight changes.

However, it is important to note that stress itself is not the sole cause of weight gain. Sometimes stress can result in loss of appetite, causing individuals to skip meals. Furthermore, the need to alleviate tension can manifest as physical activity, aiding in burning calories and losing weight. Diet (Illustrative Photo). (credit: ILLUSTRATIVE; INGIMAGE/ASAP)

Here are four reasons why this current period may actually present an opportunity to address the issue of obesity and stay healthy:

4 ways Israel's war with Hamas can make you stressed and lose weight

Stress can stimulate appetite hormones, leading to increased hunger. However, shorter periods of stress can actually suppress appetite hormones. Research estimates that around 40% of people respond to stress by eating less. The distraction and stress caused by the security situation might cause individuals to eat smaller portions, skip meals, or even forget to eat altogether. Various studies suggest that releasing stress hormones can impact metabolism. For example, corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH) can reduce appetite and stimulate the breakdown of fat tissue. Hormones like cortisol, released during stress, target energy stores in the body, resulting in increased calorie burning and metabolism. However, it is crucial to remember that cortisol can break down muscle to generate energy, potentially leading to a decrease in muscle mass rather than a decrease in fat percentage. During periods of stress, the body suppresses the digestive system to prioritize other bodily functions. This slowdown in digestion and reduced secretion of digestives enzymes may hinder nutrient absorption. Additionally, stress and anxiety can cause stomach disorders, leading individuals to avoid or reduce food intake and potentially experience weight loss.

Engaging in physical activity, ranging from aerobics to yoga, can effectively lower stress levels. Exercise has been shown to significantly reduce symptoms of anxiety, as demonstrated in a study published in Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology. Regular low to moderate intensity aerobic exercises for six weeks led to decreased depression and anxiety symptoms among students. Exercise prompts the body to produce more endorphins, which boost mood and help avoid emotional eating, thereby balancing hunger and satiety mechanisms in the body. Advertisement (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

So what should you do?